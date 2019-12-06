Acting like a bully can now get you a $500 fine in Edgerton, Wis.

Bullies can now be fined up to $500 in the City of Edgerton after the City Council passed a new ordinance on Monday.

The ordinance, passed 5-0, allows the city to fine residents between $10 to $500 for bullying, abuse, harassment or other hostile behaviors. It went into effect on Dec. 2.

Edgerton School District Superintendent Dennis Pauli says the measure is specifically to act as a “deterrent” to bullying within the city’s schools.

“Student safety is our top priority within the schools, and certainly within the community. Anything we can do to ensure the physical and emotional safety of our kids – I think any initiative toward that end is a positive move for our students,” Pauli told NBC15 on Friday.

Edgerton Police Chief Robert Kowalski is credited for introducing the ordinance to City Council, and getting it passed.

“[Kowalski] is fairly new, and I think it’s something he believes is in the best interest of helping to prevent students that may choose that type of behavior, as a deterrent – knowing there could be a ticket from $10 to $500,” according to Pauli.

The ordinance is not just limited to students. Any city resident can be fined.

“That bullying behavior can take place among adults too. So that ordinance is bullying in general behavior will not be tolerated – regardless what your age is,” Pauli says.

Edgerton is not the first city in our area to pass such ordinance.

The City of Monona passed in 2013 ordinance that fines bullies up to $114. Janesville and Sun Prairie also proposed similar ordinances, though they have yet to be passed into law.

The Edgerton ordinance defines behavior that can lead to fines as follows: