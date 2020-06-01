Activists block lead rally at police HQ, block John Nolen Drive

Hundreds of protesters assembled Monday for a third day of protests in downtown Madison in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody last week.

Monday’s march began in front of the Madison Police Department building, in the 200 block of S. Carrol Street, following a noon news conference by the organizers, Meet Freedom Inc., Urban Triage, and Party for Socialism and Liberation – Madison.

Chanting “No Justice, No Peace,” the groups led the mass of protestors from police headquarters down to John Nolen Drive where the crowd block off traffic for any drivers wanting to get through. Although some motorists were seen attempting to go over medians to get through the main Madison artery was essentially shut down Monday afternoon.

Organizers said Monday’s rally and march marked the beginning of its week of action, which is set to correspond in The Movement for Black Lives’ National Week of Action, where they are calling for justice not only for George Floyd, but also for Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Tony Robinson, and others.

The groups also helped organize Saturday’s rallies around the state capitol, which were largely peaceful through most of the day. However, as the event wound down, according to the Madison Police Department, approximately 150 lingered and confrontations between them and police led to overnight violence, looting, and property damage.

