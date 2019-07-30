Activists call for abortion rights at vigil at State Capitol

People gathered on the steps of the State Capitol Tuesday night in a candlelight vigil for the individuals that die each day from unsafe abortions.

Since President Donald Trump reinstated the Global Gag Rule, also known as the Mexico City policy, in 2017, the #Fight4Her campaign has organized events like this vigil, to push back and repeal the policy, and shed light on the need for access to safe abortion practices.

"There's frankly a lot of attacks on reproductive healthcare in Wisconsin as well and we want to make sure we're lifting up our partners and the work that they are doing here on the ground too,” says organizer Katie Wade. “This is an issue that is not just affecting people globally - it's also affecting the national conversation and it's affecting the conversations here at the state level as well.”

Organizers also used the event to call out what they see as inaction by members of Congress in supporting changes to the current federal abortion laws.

