Actor Michael Douglas campaigns for Bloomberg in Madison

Actor Michael Douglas was in Madison on Saturday, campaign for presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg.

Both were in town to launch Bloomberg’s second Wisconsin field office.

Douglas pointed to Bloomberg’s philanthropy, economics and organizational skills, saying his late father, actor Kirk Douglas, would have wanted all this in a candidate.

“One of the last words he said in the hospital when he came and saw me, asked me to lean over close to him. I leaned over close to him and he said, ‘Mike can get it done,’” Douglas said at the rally.

Just yesterday, Douglas buried his father. Kirk Douglas died at age 103 last Wednesday.

