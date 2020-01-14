Actor Vince Vaughn's interaction with President Trump gets strong online reaction

Actor Vince Vaughn is facing some backlash after he was seen chatting with President Donald Trump at the NCAA National Title game between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans on Monday night.

Vaughn was in a private suite sitting next to the President and First Lady along with Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise. A short clip of the interaction was uploaded to Twitter and shows the two men talking before Vaughn shook the president’s hand, stood up, and walked away.

“Wondering if Vince Vaughn would still vigorously shake trump hand Monday night at the thr LSU game if trump separated Vince from his wife Kyla, then put his 10 yr old daughter and 7 yr old son in a cage” wrote Twitter user @maydaymindy9.

But the President’s supporters are coming to Vaughn’s defense calling the video "liberal outrage" and saying the video shows a simple and cordial interaction between two people.

“It’s a video of Vince Vaughn taking to the First Lady and the President of the United States at a football game. There is nothing controversial about this,” wrote Twitter user @ARmastrongelo