Adams Co. man dead after driving ATV into deer, alcohol may be a factor

An Arkdale man is dead after driving his ATV into a deer in the town of Monroe Thursday morning. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of 17th Drive.

An initial investigation found that Brian Sadomski, 56, was driving southbound when he smashed into the deer.

First responders were unable to save the man, and he died at the scene.

Alcohol as well as speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

