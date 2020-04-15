Adams Co. reports 1st COVID-19 death; statewide total up to 182

Adams County reported its first death from complications related to coronavirus as the number of total deaths in the state increased by 12, to 182, according to the Department of Health Services.

A death in Dane County that was reported Tuesday by Public Health Madison and Dane County was also added into new statewide figure.

The number of people who have tested positive went up to 3,721, which is 166 more than reported Tuesday by the state agency. More than 1,000 people, or just under 30 percent, needed to be hospitalized.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 3 / 1

Columbia: 25 / 1

Dane: 344 / 13

Dodge: 19 / 1

Grant: 8 / 1

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 5 / 0

Jefferson: 24 / 0

Juneau: 7 / 1

Monroe: 10 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 7 / 0

Rock: 62 / 4

Sauk: 31 / 4

Waushara: 2 / 0

