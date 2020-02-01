Adams man arrested for 12th OWI

Jeffery J. Varnes of Adams was arrested Saturday night for his 12th offense Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

It happened at about 8:09 p.m. on County Road A, near County Road X. One person called 911 saying a GMC Sierra was traveling too fast, and another caller reported a loud crash and a power outage in her home.

The initial responding deputy observed a damaged utility pole and a white drug with body damage nearby.

Upon the deputy's arrival, Varnes was attempting to leave the area, and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested for his 12th offense OWI and cited for Open Intoxicates as well as Hit and Run.

Varnes was booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge.