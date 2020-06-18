Additional $3 Million in funding proposed to address food insecurities in Dane Co.

The Dane County Board of Supervisors will be meeting Thursday night to address continuing food insecurities in the county amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Second Harvest Foodbank would be given $1 million a month for August, September, and October due to increased demand at food pantries. It allows them to purchase food and distribute it to local food pantries.

"Food security remains a need and a priority in our communities," said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. "I am grateful that the county can continue to assist in meeting these needs during the pandemic."

Second Harvest also received $3 million for the months of May, June, and July previously.

Anyone in need of food is encouraged to call 2-1-1 for assistance.

