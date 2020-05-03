Additional community testing events announced in Northwest Wisconsin

There will be more community testing events in Northwest Wisconsin because of lack of access to testing or where additional testing is needed because of COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement on Sunday.

““Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” said Evers. “Capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin National Guard works with local health departments on locations.

The Wisconsin National Guard will be working to assist with testing in the following communities:



Barron and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 3-4, Drive-thru testing



St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground

122 Tamarack St.

Turtle Lake, WI 54889

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site



Burnett and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 5, Drive-thru testing



Burnett County Highway Shop

8150 State Road 70

Siren, WI 54872

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site



Douglas and Washburn Counties: May 6, Drive-thru testing



Solon Springs Community Center

11523 Business Highway 53

Solon Springs, WI

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site



Bad River Tribe and Ashland County: May 7, Drive-thru testing



Lake Superior Elementary School

1101 Binsfield Rd

Ashland, WI 54806

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site



Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 8, Drive-thru testing



Western WI Health

1100 Bergslien St.

Baldwin, WI 54022

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site



Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 9, Drive-thru testing



St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center

1091 Sutherland Ave.

River Falls, WI 54022

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site



Dunn and Eau Claire Counties: May 10-11, Drive-thru testing

CVTC/Prevea Health

617 W. Clairemont Ave

Eau Claire, WI 54701

May 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site



Chippewa, Clark, & Taylor Counties: May 13, Drive-thru testing



Thorp High School

605 S. Clark St.

Thorp, WI 54771

11a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site



Chippewa and Rusk Counties: May 14, Drive-thru testing



Rusk County Fairgrounds

Rusk County Fairgrounds Rd.

Ladysmith, WI 54848

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

