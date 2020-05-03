Additional community testing events announced in Northwest Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- There will be more community testing events in Northwest Wisconsin because of lack of access to testing or where additional testing is needed because of COVID-19.
Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement on Sunday.
““Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” said Evers. “Capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin National Guard works with local health departments on locations.
The Wisconsin National Guard will be working to assist with testing in the following communities:
Barron and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 3-4, Drive-thru testing
St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground
122 Tamarack St.
Turtle Lake, WI 54889
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Burnett and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 5, Drive-thru testing
Burnett County Highway Shop
8150 State Road 70
Siren, WI 54872
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Douglas and Washburn Counties: May 6, Drive-thru testing
Solon Springs Community Center
11523 Business Highway 53
Solon Springs, WI
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Bad River Tribe and Ashland County: May 7, Drive-thru testing
Lake Superior Elementary School
1101 Binsfield Rd
Ashland, WI 54806
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 8, Drive-thru testing
Western WI Health
1100 Bergslien St.
Baldwin, WI 54022
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 9, Drive-thru testing
St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center
1091 Sutherland Ave.
River Falls, WI 54022
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Dunn and Eau Claire Counties: May 10-11, Drive-thru testing
CVTC/Prevea Health
617 W. Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54701
May 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Chippewa, Clark, & Taylor Counties: May 13, Drive-thru testing
Thorp High School
605 S. Clark St.
Thorp, WI 54771
11a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site
Chippewa and Rusk Counties: May 14, Drive-thru testing
Rusk County Fairgrounds
Rusk County Fairgrounds Rd.
Ladysmith, WI 54848
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site