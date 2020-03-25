Additional positive COVID-19 tests puts Wisconsin cases over 600

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin continues to rise Wednesday after health officials in two counties reported numbers later in the day.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services early Wednesday afternoon Milwaukee County officials reported 333 positive cases in a web conference call. That number is 43 more than what DHS reported.

Juneau County also announced its first positive virus case after DHS reported their numbers.

When adding those two numbers, it equals 629 positive cases statewide.

