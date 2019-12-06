Adenovirus outbreak on Wisconsin college campuses

Multiple cases of adenovirus has been reported on college campuses around the state, according to health officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is asking students and staff to take care to avoid the respiratory illness.

“Adenovirus infection is easily spread, which is why we tend to see it in places where large groups gather, like college dormitories and classrooms,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “While symptoms vary, the virus can be especially hard on people with weakened immune systems or who have lung or heart problems.”

DHS is currently working with local health departments the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and college and university health services directors to track the outbreaks and provide prevention information.

DHS officials say there are a number of ways someone can get adenovirus, including:





Breathing in adenovirus from the air after someone with the infection has sneezed or coughed.



Touching or shaking hands with someone with the virus, then touching your hands to your mouth, nose, or eyes.



Touching surfaces like a door knob, counter top, or phone with the virus on it, then touching your hands to mouth, nose, or eyes.



Having contact with fecal matter.



Having contact with water that has the virus in it, such as in a swimming pool.

Symptoms depend on the type of adenovirus and the part of the body it is affecting. It can bring cold and flu-like symptoms to bronchitis and pneumonia. It can also cause diarrhea and pink eye, and in rare cases, can cause the inflammation of the bladder or severe neurological disease.

The best ways to prevent the spread of adenoviruses are to:

