Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow raises $54K for milk donations

This year’s Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow was a huge success for the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Second Harvest said $31,507 was actually donated during the month of June. The total is $54,007 with the match from local sponsors.

Your gift helps Second Harvest Foodbank provide a rarely donated product to those facing hunger here in southern Wisconsin.

“Milk is rarely donated, in fact 67% of all the milk we provide is milk we have to purchase. That’s one of the reasons why we’re only able to provide less that one gallon of milk per year to those we serve. To provide more milk to families, children, and seniors facing hunger in our community we rely on the generosity of our supporters through campaigns like Adopt-a-Dairy-Cow,” said Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Thank you to everyone who gave back during Dairy Month.

