Adopt or foster a dog, get a 3-month beer supply

A well-known beer brand is giving an incentive to help dogs find their forever homes.

Anheuser-Busch launched a new “Foster a Dog, Get Busch” program.

From now until April 25, the company is offering a three-month supply of Busch Beer to anyone who fosters or adopts a dog from Minneapolis based Midwest Animal Rescue and Services (MARS).

In addition to the beer, Anheuser-Busch is also making a $25,000 donation to MARS.

Adoption fees still apply, and there is no fee to foster a dog. It is open to all U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older.

Visit the MARS website to see who is looking to be a part of your family

Anheuser-Busch will be awarding the beer for up to 500 people.

