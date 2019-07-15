Adopted Michigan women born in South Korea discover they're sisters

Two sisters born halfway around the world and adopted into Mid-Michigan families recently discovered they live 40 miles apart, give or take a mile or two.

That's how far apart Trisha Thompson and Ashley Enright lived from each other for most of their lives.

"When I was younger, I never had the talk with my parents like I was adopted or anything. I just knew I I didn't look like my sisters," Enright said.

The two women, both born in South Korea were adopted into loving families from Mid-Michigan. Trisha became part of the Vandermark family.

"We were put on a waiting list and course we had to keep waiting for it. They had to take a little longer for her because the Olympics were going on," said Trisha's mom, Paula Vandermark.

Ashley found a loving home with the Enrights.

Now both adults, Ashley and Trisha both decided to take a DNA ancestry test. They wanted to learn more about their medical background rather than find long lost relatives.

"So last year I turned 30 and I had a lot of questions like predispositions and things like that and have always been curious, so I actually asked for it for Christmas," Enright said.

The results were stunning.

"I kind of had to read it three times before I actually believed what I was reading," Enright said.

Ashley and Trisha each learned separately that they not only had a half-sister, but she was just a short drive away from home. Trisha was the first to reach out last November.

"When we first texted, I think the whole time, we were texting that first day, it was just kind of getting to know you questions, like what's your favorite food, are you allergic to anything and we are both allergic to quite a lot," Thompson said.

What they found was, despite not growing up together, the bond of sisters is a strong one.

"It's different to have a sister I think, we like a lot of the same stuff," Thompson said.

"We had the same first car, color and make. We both like crafts, we're very artsy. Her husband and my boyfriend both are software developers," Enright said.

Now after spending three decades apart, the sisters want to make up for lost time.

"It's really amazing, it's another person that I've got to know, and it feels like we've known each other all our lives," Thompson said.

"I think it means a lot to me because I never thought I would find someone and to know that she feels the same way and to know that she has had the same experience, it's pretty cool," Enright said.

The families will all gather to meet for the first time on Saturday.