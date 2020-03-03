Adoptive parents unable to travel to China because of coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus has impacted many things besides health.

Adoptive parents have been delayed in picking up their children in China due to travel restrictions.

The Vice President of the National Council for Adoption, Ryan Hanlon, tells NBC 15 News that applications are still being accepted at this time, but there is a backlog of families waiting to pick up their children.

United States adoption agencies and the Chinese government are also working closely to speed up special cases.

"I know they're taking special interest in those cases where children are aging out of the system and would no longer be able to be eligible for adoption, or for cases where children have a medical expedite situation that would require their immediate need to get medical attention," Hanlon said.

Hanlon said the adoption circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak is similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak more than 15 years ago.

Families will be able to complete the process once things clear up.