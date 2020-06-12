Advocacy groups host ‘Pride for Black Lives’ rally near the Capitol building

On Friday evening advocacy groups, including Freedom Inc., hosted a ‘Pride for Black Lives’ rally near the capitol building. Organizers say it was to celebrate pride and bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Other groups supporting the LGBTQ+ community were also there to show support and connect people to resources.

“Our organization believes that we, that all Black lives matter, and we are out here to show support for them, especially the most marginalized among us,” said Tyson Vitale, a board member for OutReach LGBT Community Center.

A march started around the capital and then organizers said they stopped in front of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office. The demonstration ended on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd with dancing, music and costume contest.