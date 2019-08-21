Advocates meet to talk safe driving in Wis. Dells

More than 400 traffic safety advocates from across Wisconsin met in Wisconsin Dells Wednesday to brainstorm safe driving.

Advocates say aggressive and impaired driving, speeding and unbelted fatalities were all on the list.

"Somebody's counting on you to show up, and it's great to get home,” says Michael Schwendau from the Department of Transportation. "Unfortunately, there's been 358 occasions this year where people haven't made it home because of a traffic collision."

They say it's a team effort from across the state to address and solve these issues, and that once they create the right plan, it's up to the driver to make the right decisions on the road.

