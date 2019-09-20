Aerial enforcement on I-39/90 in Dane Co. on Monday

The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits on Monday along Interstate 39/90 in Dane County.

“We publicly announce many of these enforcement efforts to reinforce that our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws,” said Captain Jason Zeeh, Commander of the State Patrol’s Southwest Region Post in DeForest. “Officers will be watching for speeding, tailgating or other dangerous driving behaviors that risk the safety of all travelers.”

A majority of aerial enforcement patrols are federally funded. The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. If weather conditions are not good for flying, ground-based enforcement will still occur.