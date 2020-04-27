Aerial gypsy moth spraying in western Wisconsin begins in May

People living in Western Wisconsin will be hearing loud low-flying planes in the morning starting in May as they spray for gypsy moths.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Monday spraying will occur in 18 counties.

“Aerial spraying is the most efficient and effective treatment method to help slow the spread and delay the impacts associated with gypsy moth outbreaks,” said Christopher Foelker, DATCP’s gypsy moth program manager. “It’s important to slow this invasive pest. Well-established gypsy moth populations cause damage to forests which impacts natural resources, wildlife, tourism, and the timber industry.”

Spraying is scheduled for the following counties: Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Polk, Richland, Rusk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon, and Washburn.

Spraying is dependent on when caterpillars hatch and weather conditions. From mid-May to early June, planes will spray a treatment called Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk) to kill caterpillars.It is not toxic to people, bees, pets, or other animals. However, people with severe allergies may prefer to stay indoors.

In late June to early July, planes will spray a pheromone that prevents the adult male gypsy moth from searching for a female to reproduce. The mating disruptor is organic and biodegradable.

For more information, click here.