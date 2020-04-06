After 2 major court rulings, here's what you need to know about voting Tuesday

In the span of just a few hours Monday, in-person voting in Wisconsin was postponed, then reinstated, and the extended absentee period put in place by a federal court a few days earlier was struck down.

All of that back-and-forth can leave voters’ heads spinning, so here’s a breakdown of where voting rules stand as of 7 p.m. Monday:

POLLS OPEN AT 7 A.M. TUESDAY: In-person voting will resume as normally scheduled. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

YOUR POLLING PLACE MAY HAVE CHANGED: While voting times may be the same, for a lot of voters, their voting location won’t be. A lack of poll workers and the drastic increase in absentee voting has caused many municipal and county clerks to cut the number of polling places. (See below for more tips about voting in person)

A list of Madison polling changes is available here

The new voting locations can also be looked up here

Anyone with questions can also call their municipal or county clerk to confirm their location

ABSENTEE BALLOTS DUE TUESDAY: Anyone who has not already sent in their absentee ballot will need to submit it or mail it Tuesday. Per the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, unless the state changes its voting laws further, an absentee ballot must:



Be postmarked by Election Day, April 7, 2020, and received by April 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. Hand-delivered by 8 p.m. on April 7, 2020. (Note: Votes submitted at a Clerk's Office must be done early enough that they can take them to a polling location)

All prior court orders extending those deadlines have been struck down by the Supreme Court decision.

IF YOU HAVEN’T RECEIVED YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT: If you requested an absentee ballot, but have not received it in time to return it by the April 7 deadlines, you will need to vote in person.

TIPS FOR IN-PERSON VOTING

The City of Madison Clerk’s Office is reminding voters in-person voting is occurring on Tuesday, but there are some changes in place for Coronavirus safety.

Below are the twelve things they want voters to know before heading to the polls.

