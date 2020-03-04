After 6 years in a shelter and a billboard campaign, a KC dog finds his fur-ever home

It may have taken approximately 2,000 days in a Kansas City shelter, but a dog who became the star of a social media campaign dedicated to finding him a family is finally on his way to his fur-ever home.

“Merrick is FINALLY going home!” the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City exclaimed on its Facebook page Wednesday, sharing a picture of the happy pup alongside his new family.

Merrick spent more than six years at the shelter, which KMBC reports is the longest ever at the facility.

His story became a sensation as word got out about his record-setting stay. Activist Scott Poore launched a GoFundMe page in November to raise money so he could put Merrick’s face on a billboard and, maybe, find him a home.

Merrick’s new owner told KMBC it was love at first sight when he met Merrick. “[H]e's still a puppy. I just seem like I was destined to be with him," he told the Kansas City station.

