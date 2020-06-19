After Thursday spike, new COVID-19 cases return to recent average

After a one-day spike, the number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin return closer to the mean average for the past couple weeks, new Department of Health Services numbers show.

In its latest daily tracker update, the agency reported new cases dropped by approximately a third, from 422 to 278, in line with the seven-day rolling average of 273.

That drop, plus a slight increase in total tests tallied to 11,116, sent the percentage that came back positive to 2.5 percent, which is within the 2.4 to 2.8 percent range that has been recorded for most of the past two weeks. Thursday’s percentage had spiked to four percent, which was the highest rate over that span.

In all, 23,876 people have tested positive since the outbreak began, 3,160 of whom needed to be hospitalized.

Eleven more deaths were recorded, sending that overall total to 719.

Milwaukee Co. passed an unfortunate landmark, as well, on Thursday recording its 10,000th case.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 10 / 2

Brown: 2,538 / 39

Columbia: 63 / 1

Crawford: 27 / 0

Dane: 1,034 / 32

Dodge: 429 / 5

Grant: 113 / 12

Green: 78 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 18 / 0

Jefferson: 168 / 4

Juneau: 27 / 1

Lafayette: 49 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 10,049 / 362

Richland: 15 / 4

Rock: 777 / 23

Sauk: 90 / 3

Waukesha: 972 / 38

