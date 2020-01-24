After a slow start, plowers aren’t complaining about the busy season

Snow plow drivers are shifting into high gear after a slow start to the season.

Joe Gaffney, a manager at DeLuca and Hartman, said that he’s spent “a lot of early mornings, long days and sleepless nights” this month.

“It’s feast or famine in this business,” he said. “All or nothing.”

Since the early snowfall in October, local plowing companies experienced a stretch of slow business.

Kevin Douglas, co-owner of another Sun Prairie plowing company, has eight employees in his snow-clearing crew.

“If we didn't get snow in December or January, a lot of us snow plowers would be hurting because we have bills to pay,” Douglas said. “We rely on the white gold, I call it.”

Gaffney, who oversees a crew of 50 plowers, said the storms spanning over multiple days are especially tough and requires a kind of mental tenacity.

“The guys get burned out, but we got a good core group,” he said.

Douglas said, “Don't get me wrong, I like the money, but snow every single day of the week... just to get a little break between it would be nice."

"Beggars can't be choosers," he added. "I'll take what we can get.”

The plowers said they’ll keep a close eye on the forecast to determine the weekend's course of action.

