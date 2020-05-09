After a virtual commencement, many UW-Madison grads are uncertain about future

Thousands of UW-Madison’s newest graduates huddled over their computers today, honored in the school’s first virtual commencement. Some, though, are unsure about their futures shaped by the pandemic.

Marie Aguirre is one of about 6,200 undergraduates to receive recognition in Saturday’s ceremony.

She watched a pre-taped video from her living room, decked out in red, joined by her roommates. Her parents watched from northern Wisconsin.

“I can’t believe I’ve made it to this point. It’s been an amazing ride,” the applied math major said. “That being said, with it being online, there’s still disappointment that we can’t watch it with all of our friends like we were planning on it.”

According to Rebekah Pare, the associate dean of the L&S Career Initiative, the top industries of this class are K-12 education, nonprofits and software. Pare said the university is waiting on survey data to learn what percentage of students have secured a job at the time of graduation. In recent years, Pare said it has been about 70 percent.

“Thankfully, many students have secured jobs before COVID really hit here in Wisconsin,” Pare said. “Since then, some of our students' job offers have been rescinded. Start dates have been postponed, and many of our students-- we're hearing-- are a bit in limbo. We don't quite know if they're going to be able to keep that job or not.”

Aguirre, who worked as a peer career advisor, said, “The tone of my graduating class is kind of scared, I would say, for the security that they had before in their field. Maybe they were at the top of their field; maybe they were not. But it doesn't matter.”

Pare advised, “We do think one of the top interview questions might be, 'You might not have been able to take a job right away, but what were you doing to move yourself forward during this time?'”

For Aguirre, who is set to start her position as a financial analyst in July, the answer was learning how to adapt. “I was still able to succeed despite all these other scenarios going around, like taking exams when my neighbors were partying last night,” she said.

According to a university communications director, a high level of traffic caused the commencement site to crash, leading viewers to watch from UW-Madison’s Facebook page.

