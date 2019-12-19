After impeachment, House bestows big trade victory on Trump

The Democratic-led House has given President Donald Trump an overwhelming bipartisan victory on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Passage comes one day after the House impeached the Republican president.

Republican Congressman Bryan Steil described the agreement as a win for the state's farmers, workers, and families, saying "it allows Wisconsin workers to sell products to our allies."

"I am proud to support Wisconsin's agriculture and manufacturing sectors," he added.

The bill puts in place terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It now heads to the Senate.

Wisconsin's Rep. Ron Kind (D-3rd) was quick to celebrate the bill's passage, calling it "a great example of what can be accomplished when people work across the aisle to get things done and should serve as the template for all future trade agreement negotiations."

"USMCA is a renewed commitment between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and I look forward to working with our trade allies to continue advancing a North American economy that creates good-paying jobs and is in line with our values,” Kind continued.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues had won key concessions from an administration anxious to pass the deal before next year's election season makes that task more difficult.

Not all Democrats were onboard with the deal, however. Second district Rep. Mark Pocan opposed the measure, saying he was not "confident that this trade deal would correct the core flaws that led to the outsourcing of hundreds of thousands of American jobs."

While noting that the bill that passed Thursday raised serious environmental concerns, Pocan said it was better than the deal originally struck by President Trump, which the Madison Democrat referred to as a "big, sloppy kiss to Big Pharma and strengthening enforcement mechanisms."

The deal was sought by farmers, ranchers and business owners anxious to move past the months of trade tensions that have complicated spending and hiring decisions.

