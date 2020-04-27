After raising money for dog park, Sun Prairie boy finds out plans changed

Three years ago, NBC15 first told you about Liam Clark. He was six-years-old and raising money with a lemonade stand for a new dog park. He got his wish when the City said they would move forward with it being included in their Reserve Park Plan near Token Springs Elementary School.

The City changed their mind. Last Tuesday, the City voted in favor of a plan that didn't include the dog park area.

City of Sun Prairie's Kristin Grissom says public input showed less favor for the dog park in the plan. It would have been 3-4 acres, and in a wetland area that council members thought wouldn't be an adequate option.

"We are moving forward in the direction of it being a more natural space," Grissom said.

What about the $430 Clark raised for the dog park?

Grissom says it's still there and will be used however Liam wants it to be. She added that the city has a list of alternative locations for a larger dog park, but they are still narrowing down their options before going public with the list.

"Great!" Clark said when he heard the idea of the park is still alive.

He says he will be more involved with the next plan and hopes to see this one come to fruition.