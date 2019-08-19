After school programs in high demand, need more staff

School is almost back in session, and after school programs are filling up. The Wisconsin Youth Company Officials said they need to recruit more staff to meet the high demand.

Sean Alley is a 7-year-old kid full of life and energy and has no problem keeping busy while his mom is at work.

“Knowing that there is a safe place and a place where I liked the teachers and they are going to learn and have fun. It is a huge relief,” Maureen Alley, Wisconsin Youth Company Communication Director said.

Maureen said her son has been soaking up the benefits of daycare, summer and after school programs since before he could walk.

“Not only do they get to have the social fun aspect, but they do their homework. I mean last year, he was coming home with his math homework done,” Maureen said.

Wisconsin Youth officials said after school programs provide the opportunity for kids to work together, explore their interests and build social skills.

With the high demand of quality after school programs, program officials said they need the extra help.

“We need more folks that are willing to step in and help out in our after school programs and people who are looking to make an impact on the lives of kids in our community," Ashley Rose, Wisconsin Youth Company Program Director said.

Staff members said it's more than just a job and they strive to make a difference in the life of every child they interact with.

"Teaching them skills like social skills and new activities to help them grow as a person and teaching them kindness and inclusion is something I’m passionate about," Alley Ballmer, after school supervisor said.

It’s passion that the Wisconsin Youth Group is searching for. They said they want to encourage the community to spare a few hours a day to make an impact that can last a lifetime.

"These people are making a difference in these children's lives. You don't know what is going on at home. So giving them some structures, some mentorship in those few hours could make a difference for some kids,” Maureen said.

If you’re interested in joining the staff, click the following link to apply. https://www.wisconsinyouthcompany.org/employment

