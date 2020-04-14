After winning Monday, MMSD school board member starts campaign for Assembly

The morning after winning a seat on the Madison Metropolitan School Board, Nicki Vander Meulen already has her sights set higher – and looks to make history in the process.

Hours after taking the MMSD Seat 7 race, Vander Meulen announced she be on the ballot again in November, this time for the 76th Assembly District slot being vacated by Rep. Chris Taylor. If she were to win, her camp says she would be the first openly Autistic legislator in the nation.

“There are many disability rights activists who wish to be involved in politics. Often these individuals are patronized or told to wait and let others who are “more electable” run for office. I’m done waiting,” she said.

On Tuesday, Vander Meulen defeated her opponent Wayne Strong by taking 60 percent of the vote. She said she planned to retain her school board seat, if elected to the Assembly.

In her announcement, Vander Meulen touted her time on the School Board, saying she secured a cost of living increase for teachers and increased special education funding.

