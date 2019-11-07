Agrace Holiday Pop-Up Shop draws crowds on first day open

From Santa to stockings, it is all things holiday at the Agrace Holiday Pop-Up Shop on Madison's west side.

You'll find the shop on Odana Road in Madison. It is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through December 28. All proceeds go to support families struggling with loss.

"We've been saving merchandise for about six months and storing it. We have spent the last two weeks setting it up, putting Christmas trees together, decorating the best we can," said Judy Purcell with Agrace Hospice Care.

Everything in the store is donated and volunteers set it all up and help run the shop. This is the first year for the pop-up shop but, based on the success of the first day, staff said it will likely become a holiday tradition for years to come.