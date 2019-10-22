Agrace Thrift Home Store gives back to grief support

The fourth location for Agrace thrift stores is located on S. Stoughton Road and is a thirft home store. The other locations are thrift stores that offer clothes, home decor, books, gifts and furniture located in Madison and Janesville.

The new thirft home store sells donated furniture items that are still in good condition and need a new home. All the proceeds from the sales go to Agrace grief support, a center in Fitchburg that helps people, kids and families who are grieving.

The workers at Agrace Thrift Home Store are all volunteers. The store is looking for volunteers to help price items, arrange furniture and pack up donations through their at-home donation pick up option.

"We started about a year ago doing an at-home donation pick up, where we literally go to their home and pack everything up for them to take to our thrift stores," Judy Purcell, Retail Business Manager of Agrace, said.

The store is open four days a week and does accept in store donations.

