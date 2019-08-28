Agrace completes multi-million dollar endowment campaign

Agrace HospiceCare announced the completion of their $15 million endowment campaign Wednesday.

More than 1,750 donors assisted Agrace to ensure hospice patients can receive the end-of-life care they need, even if they cannot pay.

The Care for All Endowment Campaign began in 2014. The endowment will provide financial support for Agrace patients who need help paying for hospice care.

“We are so humbled that more than 1,750 individuals and businesses share our belief that everyone deserves the chance to die with dignity, regardless of their circumstances or their ability to pay for the care they need,” said Marcia Whittington, chief development officer for Agrace. “The gravity of this success is overwhelming. Patients and families served by Agrace will never be turned away because they cannot afford to pay for our services.”

From the $15 million endowment, Agrace expects to generate $750,000 in annual income, which will be used solely to fund Agrace’s “Care for All” program. So far in 2019, approximately 100 Agrace patients have received support from the program and that is expected to double by the end of the year.

Agrace provides hospice services to people with a life expectancy of six months or less and a primary goal of comfort, rather than cure. While Medicare, Medicaid and private health insurance cover the cost of basic hospice services for most patients, an increasing number of people in southern Wisconsin still find themselves without hospice coverage when they need it, according to Agrace HospiceCare.