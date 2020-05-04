Agricultural businesses can now apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is reopening the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to agricultural businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The SBA announced Monday that agricultural businesses are now eligible for the EIDL Advance programs as a result of funding authorized by Congress through the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act.

The legislation, signed into law by the president last week, provided additional funding for farmers and ranchers and certain other agricultural businesses affected by the pandemic.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue applauded the announcement that agricultural producers would be eligible for these loans for the first time.

"American's farmers, ranchers, and producers need the same help that other American businesses need during this unprecedented time," Purdue said.

The SBA started accepting new EIDL applications on a limited basis Monday. Agricultural businesses include businesses engaged in the legal production of food and fiber, ranching, and raising of livestock, aquaculture, and all other farming and agriculture related industries. Eligible agricultural businesses must have 500 or fewer employees.

Agricultural businesses that submitted an EIDL loan application through the streamlined application portal prior to the legislative change do not need to re-apply. The SBA will process those applications, along with all others that were submitted before the portal stopped accepting new applications on April 15 on a first-in, first-out basis.

"This significant new authority signed by President Trump will make a tremendous difference for America's agricultural community," Purdue said.