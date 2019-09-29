Agro tourism boosts Wisconsin's economy

Families are heading to farms and orchards to pick their apples and pumpkins, and it’s boosting the Wisconsin economy.

Agricultural tourism or "agro tourism" brings people to Wisconsin from a number of other Midwest states.

Sheila Everhart, president of the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association, said agro tourism has been around for decades, but the rise of social media marketing has helped the industry grow.

"If someone comes for a day trip in Wisconsin, generally they will spend about $158. And if they will stay overnight in a hotel, they are spending about $300 in our state which helps all of our economy move forward," Everhart said.

She added agricultural tourism is an opportunity for families to learn more about where their food comes from and a chance to disconnect.

