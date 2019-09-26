Air Force extends public comment period on F-35 proposal at Truax

The U.S. Air Force announced they are extending the public comment period to possibly place F-35 jets at Truax Field in Madison.

The original deadline was Sept. 27 and has been extended to Nov. 1.

“We are very happy that the Air Force is extending the public comment period for another 30 days until November 1, giving Wisconsinites a chance to make their voice heard with this new information," said Congressman Mark Pocan. "We also hope they will reconsider conducting a take-off and landing test to more accurately assess the noise impact of the F-35s."

Pocan previously requested an extension to the public comment period. He said it was granted following a call on Thursday with John Henderson, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment, and Energy.

"This extension of the public comment period until November First is because of the substantial public concern, questions and opposition that has been raised by the people of our community," said State Representative Chris Taylor. "This extension gives us additional opportunities to get our questions answered, to ask for additional data that is missing, to conduct community outreach and to expand our grassroots coalition against this proposal, which is growing every single day."

People living in Madison raised concerns following the release of a nearly 1,100-page Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) draft.According to the EIS, the jets would increase noise for those living near Truax Field. During take-off, the jets can reach 110 decibels or more which is the equivalent of standing next to a car horn.

Truax Field is one of five locations considered to host two squadrons of F-35 fighter jets. They would replace the current F-16s at the base. In 2017, Madison and Montgomery, Alabama were announced as preferred sites.

If Madison is selected, the F-35 jets would not arrive until 2023.

Supporters of the F-35s said adding the jets would add 64 jobs to the base, accounting for $1.8 million a year in local economic activity.