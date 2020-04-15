Air Force officially awards F-35 basing to Madison's Truax Field

The United State Air Force officially selected Madison’s Truax Field as one of the new homes for its new fighter jets, Sen. Ron Johnson announced Wednesday. The move has generated plenty of resistance in the community and was explicitly opposed by city leaders.

Sen. Johnson released a statement commending the decision, saying Wisconsin’s 115th Fighter Wing, will now be getting a “critical upgrade” on the F-16 fighters it currently uses. The F-35 was designed to replace them and is one of the most advanced jets in the Air Force’s stable.

"The new fighters will help maintain U.S. air superiority and keep our state and country safe and secure," the Republican Senator, who chairs the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security, said.

In February, the Air Force released its final Environmental Impact Statement which identified the Wisconsin capital along with Alabama’s capital city, Montgomery, as the two preferred locations for the planes. The 900-page document examined the ways they would affect noise, air space, air quality, safety, land use, socioeconomics, environmental justice, and infrastructure.

At the time, they said the planes won't be coming to Wisconsin until 2023.

The plan to bring the fighters to Madison has met with stiff resistance from people who said the move would cause a "significant" increase in noise and disproportionate impacts to low-income and minority populations as well as children.”

Most recently, the Madison Common Council voted 13-5 to oppose basing the jets in Madison and urge the military to position them elsewhere.