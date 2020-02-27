Air Force veteran hoping for return of his mobility scooter

A man living in Coralville said he's lost his independence after someone recently stole his mobility scooter.

Randy Moyer has used a wheelchair for seven years. He said transportation is even more difficult now after someone stole his mobility scooter. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

“Bad luck seems to follow me,” Randy Moyer said.

Moyer has been using a wheelchair for about seven years. He lost almost all the mobility in his legs, and it’s painful.

"Both my hips are full of arthritis. It's bone on bone, basically,” Moyer said.

The 61-year-old Air Force veteran wants to be self-sufficient. So he relied on a mobility scooter for his main method of transportation.

Earlier this month, Moyer was temporarily staying with friends in Cedar Rapids when he ended up in the hospital for a few days. During that time, he said someone stole the scooter from the neighborhood. The family quickly filed a police report.

"Of all the things to steal, why a mobility scooter? Like, it's obvious when someone takes something like that, that it belongs to someone who needs it,” said Nicole Simonds, Moyer’s daughter.

Simonds tries to visit her dad at least once a week. She helps out with errands and chores around the home. She doesn’t like seeing her dad with any limitations.

"When I have an appointment I call the veterans' transportation service,” Moyer said. “They come pick me up in a wheelchair-accessible van."

The two hope the scooter is soon returned. They said there won't be any questions asked.

The cost of a motorized scooter is roughly $3,000. Cedar Rapids Police said officers entered its information into the National Crime Information Center database, in case it is located somewhere else.

