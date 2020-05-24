Airbnb hosts ramp up cleaning procedures amid COVID-19

Airbnb hosts increase cleaning policies and procedures to bring guests peace of mind amid COVID-19.

"At first it was really overwhelming, but now we're trying to plan into it and get ready for the future," Aaron Schultz, Airbnb host said.

Cleaning the Airbnb from top to bottom is routine for Schultz, but amid covid-19 spring cleaning has a new meaning.

"Everything in the apartments head to toe, using bleach and the standards they recommend," he said.

Airbnb rolled out an extensive cleaning protocol. The guidelines say hosts need to wait 24 hours between guests and make a checklist for cleaning high-touch surfaces.

"The major thing that happened at the beginning was massive amounts of cancellations that came in," he said.

To make guests more comfortable, Schultz said the Airbnb has hand sanitizer on tap and if human hands touch it, he cleans it.

"Every apartment starts with a fresh box of Kleenex, toilet paper, everything is unopened and unwrapped," he said.

Airbnb hosts are going the extra mile to label what they sanitize in an effort to give guests some piece of mind.

"That does help and they have a lot of cleaning supplies here," Alice Nardi, Airbnb Guest said.

The Nardi's are visiting family in town. They said they booked the Airbnb to limit exposure.

"We didn't want to stay in a hotel because you're in and out. This is very private," she said.

"Our interactions are through social distancing and over the fence in our yard," Schultz said.

He said the increased cleaning is tedious and time consuming, but the safety of the guests is top priority.

"I think we're optimistic but still moving ahead with lots of caution. We hope it works out because that's what we have to do," he said.