Alabama lawmaker proposes ban on smoking in cars carrying minors

A bill in the Alabama legislature would ban smoking inside vehicles if someone 14-years-old or younger is an occupant. Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, said this is her third time proposing the legislation.

“You, as an adult, have a choice," Hollis said. “You can get out of the car, but as a kid, you don’t have a choice. So, you’re in a packed compact car with smoke.”

The bill sponsor said a violation would result in a $100 fine. The American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation said a car traps tobacco smoke for long periods of time, even with the windows open.

The group said 10 states, including Arkansas and Louisiana, have similar laws. Several states had different age limits ranging from ages nine to 18.

This legislation does not apply to vaping devices, Hollis said. She said the law would be enforced in the same way law officers enforce a seat belt law.

The bill has passed a House committee and now heads to the House floor for a possible vote.