High school student earns $1.3 million in scholarship offers

A senior at Tanner High School in Alabama received $1.3 million in scholarship offers.

Montez Wiggins says he takes school seriously. He already has six college credits thanks to AP classes.

He wants to be a lawyer.

Wiggins applied to dozens of colleges.He was overwhelmed when the offers started rolling in.

“I was grateful these schools were willing to give me an opportunity to pursue an education at their schools,” he said. “It was disbelief. I didn’t expect it. I expected to get in a few schools, but I didn’t expect to get into that many and to receive that much in scholarships.”

Wiggins chose Syracuse University in New York.

By the way, he never had the chance to visit because of the pandemic.

He also applied to Alabama, Alabama A & M, Penn State, Howard University and many others.