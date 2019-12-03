Alarm scares off potential burglars who broke into Kwik Trip

Two potential burglars were scared off by an alarm after breaking into a Madison Kwik Trip early Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 3 a.m. two people were seen on surveillance video approaching the door to the Kwik Trip on Lien Road before breaking it. The pair then looked around, but did not take anything, leaving the store after an alarm started.

When officers got to the scene, they attempted a K9 track, but nothing was found. Police believe the two had a car nearby and left the area in it.