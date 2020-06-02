Alaska official only finalist for Wisconsin system president

The president of the University of Alaska System is the only finalist for the University of Wisconsin System president opening.

University of Wisconsin System officials announced Tuesday that Jim Johnsen is the only remaining candidate for the position.

They said in a statement that several candidates removed themselves from consideration after expressing concern over being named publicly as a finalist during the coronavirus pandemic.

He's set to interview on June 9. A search committee will meet after the interview to decide on whether to recommend that the full board of regents hire Johnsen.

