Alaska schools deep clean during extended spring break amid coronavirus outbreak

Alaska’s schools have a much longer spring break after Gov. Dunleavy announced no-contact days through the rest of March. While the students are away from school, Anchorage School District is using new technology to make sure the schools are clean when they get back.

Director of Operations, Rob Holland showed Channel 2 some of the electro-static sprayers that they are using to deep clean all the surfaces and busses in the district.

He said they use an organic acid that is tough on germs but isn’t harmful to the skin. The special sprayer used to apply the disinfectant provides the water molecules with an electric charge. This makes the disinfectant cling to surfaces, rather than just land on them.

Holland said they are going to continue with these cleaning measures on top of their regular cleaning until students come back.

These sprayers save a lot of time. Holland said it takes about 30 minutes to wipe down the inside of a bus. The new tech cuts that down to about three or four minutes.

While they use the new technology, he said they are training all custodial staff on how to use the sprayers. Their hope is to have one in each school by next year.

Back in November an influenza-B outbreak plagued Roger’s Park Elementary. That is what prompted ASD to buy seven of the sprayers and create the protocol they are using today in all the schools.

What was a bad time for the district turned into a major silver-lining, because now Holland said these $750 sprayers are sold-out worldwide. He did say that they can be found on sites like eBay for about $2,000, but the school isn’t going to buy any that way.

In the meantime, Camp Fire Alaska has been inviting a special guest speaker to their spring break camps.

Eva Lynne Budzianski, better known to campers as Nurse Neeka, has been going to different Camp Fire groups teaching them about the coronavirus.

She’s been teaching them the essentials; 20 seconds of washing your hands; no touching your face above the chin; and staying six feet away from people right now.

“There’s a lot out there right now that can be scary about this virus,” CEO Barbara Dubovich said, “so we want kids to have facts, just like we want adults to have facts.”

Dubovich said they are busy working with ASD on the possibility of providing emergency childcare as kids remain away from school.

In a provided statement, Camp Fire Alaska announced that they will be closing all of their programs on March 16th and 17th in order to plan for possibly providing that emergency childcare.

For the week of the 16th through the 20th Camp Fire is unsure if they will be able to provide any childcare at all at this time. The statement urges parents to plan for that and consider if a parent can stay home with children.

“Our first response will be to our Camp Fire families,” Dubovich said, “we are talking about those who have the highest and greatest needs. They might be first responders in our community that need to be at work.”

