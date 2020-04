Several bottles of alcohol were stolen from a Winnebago Street sports bar early Monday morning, says Madison police.

They said Curtis C. Cuccia threw a rock through a back door window at Players Sports Bar on the 2000 block of Winnebago Street around 3:10 a.m.

Police said they used surveillance video to identify and find the 38-year-old Madison man. He was arrested for burglary and criminal damage to property.