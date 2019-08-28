Alderman: Wisconsin city bans conversion therapy

Milwaukee alderman Cavalier Johnson released a statement applauding the Glendale city council for banning conversion therapy.

"The Glendale Common Council voted unanimously

yesterday (August 26th) to approve the ban (conversion therapy is a dangerous practice aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender expression)," Johnson wrote in a statement.

Johnson went on to write: "Conversion therapy can pose critical health risks to lesbian, gay and bisexual people including depression, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse, stress and disconnection with family and friends, according to a report from the American Psychological Association."

Johnson says in March of 2018, Milwaukee was the first city in Wisconsin to ban the controversial practice. He says since then, several Wisconsin cities have followed suit including Madison, Eau Claire, and Racine, among others.

Johnson is also calling on a statewide ban of the practice.