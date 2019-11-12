Aldo Leopold Nature Center gets $70K donation to expand Monona facilities

The Aldo Leopold Nature Center announced Tuesday that it is receiving a $70,000 donation to renovate its Monona facilities.

The money will be used to open a 'Nature Preschool' and build seven indoor and outdoor learning labs.

The donation was made by the Madison Community Foundation and the American Girl's Fund for Children for the Bridge to the Future Campaign, according to a release from the nature center Tuesday.

The Aldo Leopard Nature Center is a nonprofit educational group focusing on environmental conservation. It is named after Aldo Leopold, the famous Wisconsin environmentalist.

"We have been delighted to support the Aldo Leopold Nature Center's mission to provide environmental education since their founding 25 years ago," said Bob Sorge, the president of the Madison Community Foundation, in a release.

The center is located at 330 Femrite Dr. in Monona.