Alex Trebek says he’s not afraid to die as he faces stage 4 cancer

Alex Trebek is hinting that his days as host of “Jeopardy!” may be coming to an end.

Trebek, who's hosted "Jeopardy!" for 35 years and more than 8,000 episodes, is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 4 pancreatic cancer. (Source: CTV Network, CNN)

The 79-year-old talked with CTV’s Lisa LaFlamme on Friday

"I will keep doing it (the show) as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish," he said.

Trebek first announced he had cancer in March and then revealed last month that he was starting another round of chemotherapy.

“We're back on the chemo and we'll see if the numbers go down,” the game show host said. “We'll play it by ear and keep chunking along until we either win or lose.”

Stage 4 pancreatic cancer has a 5-year survival rate of 9%.

Still, Trebek isn’t away from his possible fate, saying he is not afraid of death.

“The thought of the pancreatic cancer does not frighten me,” he told LaFlamme. “I’m 79 years old. So, hey, I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life. I know that.”

