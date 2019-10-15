Alice Cooper returns to Fox Cities P.A.C. with Lita Ford

A shock rocker is returning to Appleton.

Alice Cooper will headline a show at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Joining him is founding member and guitarist of the punk female group, The Runaways, Lita Ford.

Dubbed the architect of shock-rock, Cooper is known for his theatrical hard rock performances using electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

Since 1969, Cooper's career produced top hits like, "School's Out," "Poison," "No More Mr. Nice Guy," and "Welcome to My Nightmare."

Tickets start at $43.50 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. online, at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office or by phone at (800) 982-2787.