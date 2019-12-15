Alice in Dairyland: Something Special From Wisconsin

There’s no place like home for the holidays! Abigail Martin highlights unique, Wisconsin-made goods which make the perfect gift.

The Something Special from Wisconsin program highlights high quality products grown and produced right here in our state. Businesses who take part in the program guarantee at least half of the ingredients, production or processing activities came from Wisconsin.

In Dane County, Beans n Cream Bakehouse in Sun Prairie is a great place to find gifts including a variety of coffeehouse bakery favorites. Beans n Cream also roasts coffee beans locally, which helps ensure freshness.

Dreamy 280 Farm Fresh Meats in Blue Mounds sells beef sticks which make great gifts. The beef that this third generation farm sells is raised right on their farm, and is fed with crops they grow.

Cheese from Eckerman Sheep Company is a perfect addition to your holiday cheese board. The sheep’s milk cheese (yes, sheep produce milk!) from Eckerman Sheep Company is rich, smooth and creamy, and will have all your guests talking!

You can also spice up your holiday cooking with Spark Spices, a family-owned business located in Milton creates original spice blends.

For a Zesty Snap Cranberry dip recipe, click here.

To order items, head to the Something Special From Wisconsin website.