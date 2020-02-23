Alice in Dairyland: Working on sustainability

In honor of FFA Week, Alice in Dairyland explains the different ways farmers are working on sustainability.

Abigail Martin says dairy farmers across the state are making new efforts to go green.

"It's it important for them to have good soil health to grow fruits and vegetables." said Martin.

Martin says that farmers care for the land and environmental resources to make sure their farms stay around.

They're always looking for new solutions, and work with groups like UW Discovery farms.

"The steps that farmers are taking is working." said Martin. "United States dairy farmers have reduced their carbon footprint by nearly 25% since 2007."

Martin showcased cover crops with NBC15s Gabriella Rusk. Cover crops help keep soil in place and keep the soil healthy.